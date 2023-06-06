₹1604 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1620
1640
Go short below 1600. Stop-loss can be kept at 1610
₹1305 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1275
1315
1330
Go long only above 1315. Keep the stop-loss at 1305
₹441 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
439
437
444
447
Go long on a bounce from 439 with a stop-loss at 438
₹155 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
153
150
156
158
Go long only above 156. Stop-loss can be kept at 155
₹2477 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2465
2450
2485
2510
Wait for dips. Go long at 2470. Keep the stop-loss at 2460
₹587 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
585
581
590
594
Go short below 585. Stop-loss can be kept at 587
₹3290 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3275
3260
3310
3330
Wait for dips and go long at 3280. Keep the stop-loss at 3265
18702 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18660
18590
18730
18800
Go long only on a break above 18730 with a stop-loss at 18690
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
