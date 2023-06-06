₹1604 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1620

1640

Go short below 1600. Stop-loss can be kept at 1610

₹1305 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1275

1315

1330

Go long only above 1315. Keep the stop-loss at 1305

₹441 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

439

437

444

447

Go long on a bounce from 439 with a stop-loss at 438

₹155 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

153

150

156

158

Go long only above 156. Stop-loss can be kept at 155

₹2477 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2465

2450

2485

2510

Wait for dips. Go long at 2470. Keep the stop-loss at 2460

₹587 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

585

581

590

594

Go short below 585. Stop-loss can be kept at 587

₹3290 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3275

3260

3310

3330

Wait for dips and go long at 3280. Keep the stop-loss at 3265

18702 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18660

18590

18730

18800

Go long only on a break above 18730 with a stop-loss at 18690

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

