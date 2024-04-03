₹1480 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1435
1495
1520
Go long now and at 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1460
₹1483 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1475
1450
1500
1530
Go short on a rise at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹426 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
422
419
429
432
Wait for dips. Go long at 423. Stop-loss can be kept at 421
₹272 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
271
269
274
278
Go long only above 274. Stop-loss can be placed at 273
₹2971 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2950
2920
2990
3015
Go long only above 2990. Keep the stop-loss at 2980
₹767 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
762
759
769
775
Go long on dips at 763. Stop-loss can be placed at 761
₹3883 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3860
3830
3920
3945
Go short on a break below 3860. Keep the stop-loss at 3870
22578 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22500
22400
22600
22650
Go long on a break above 22600 with a stop-loss at 22580
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
