₹1480 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1435

1495

1520

Go long now and at 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1460

₹1483 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1450

1500

1530

Go short on a rise at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹426 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

422

419

429

432

Wait for dips. Go long at 423. Stop-loss can be kept at 421

₹272 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

271

269

274

278

Go long only above 274. Stop-loss can be placed at 273

₹2971 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2950

2920

2990

3015

Go long only above 2990. Keep the stop-loss at 2980

₹767 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

762

759

769

775

Go long on dips at 763. Stop-loss can be placed at 761

₹3883 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3860

3830

3920

3945

Go short on a break below 3860. Keep the stop-loss at 3870

22578 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22500

22400

22600

22650

Go long on a break above 22600 with a stop-loss at 22580

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

