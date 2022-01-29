hamburger

Technical Analysis

Movers and Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jan 29, 2022
image caption

Tata Elxsi (₹7,183.2)

Bulls in the driver’s seat

The stock of Tata Elxsi is in a steady uptrend since March 2020. While there were minor corrections, it faced a considerable price drop towards the end of 2021 when price dropped from about ₹6,700 to ₹5,300. Nonetheless, the scrip has regained momentum in 2022 and a couple of weeks back, it saw a fresh breakout. Thus, a fresh leg of upmove breaking above ₹8,000 towards ₹8,180 is possible in the near term.

But before this rally begins we expect a minor dip towards the resistance-turned-support level of ₹6,700. Hence, one can consider buying the stock now and on a dip to ₹6,700 with initial stop-loss at ₹6,415. When price moves above ₹7,630, revise the stop-loss upwards to ₹7,150. Liquidate the longs completely when the stock touches ₹8,180.

Lakshmi Machine Works (₹11,049.8)

Consistent higher highs

The stock of Lakshmi Machine Works is on a rise ever since it hit a low of ₹2,000 in March 2020. Although it struggled to breach ₹7,500, the stock managed to gather enough momentum to move past this level in July last year. Indeed it has also rallied past the psychological level of ₹10,000 two weeks back. The scrip could retest ₹10,000 in next two weeks.

But, over the medium-term, it is forecast to appreciate to ₹12,850 with minor pause at around ₹12,000. So, split the investment into three equal parts as follows: Buy at current level, ₹10,575 and at ₹10,000. The average buy would be around ₹10,540. When price touches ₹12,000, liquidate 30 per cent of your positions and alter the stop-loss to ₹11,400 for the rest of the holdings. Exit the remaining at ₹12,850.

The Ramco Cements (₹851)

Range breakdown

The stock of Ramco Cements saw its latest rally between March 2020 and July 2021. In this period, it took support at around ₹460 and marked an all-time high of ₹1,132.7 towards the end of July last year. However, the stock could not rally beyond that level. It confirmed a bearish reversal as it slipped below the support at ₹930 last week and closed at ₹851.

Though the price might rise to ₹930 within a couple of weeks, the stock is expected to continue to fall. It could decline below ₹800 and reach ₹715, a significant support from where there can be a rebound. So, traders can sell the stock at current level and on a rally to ₹930. Initial stop-loss can be maintained at ₹965 but revise it to ₹890 when price breaks below ₹800. Exit the shorts at ₹715.

V-Guard Industries (₹215.2)

Makes lower lows

After making several attempts to breach the resistance at ₹275 since May last year, the stock of V-Guard Industries made a U-turn. It has been steadily depreciating since October last year and has closed below the support at ₹220 last week, hinting at further fall. While ₹200 can be a support, the stock is likely to drop below this level towards ₹193 in two to three months.

A drop below that level can drag down the stock to ₹170 over the medium term. Nevertheless, before the above mentioned down-swing happens the stock could see minor upside to ₹222. Hence, one can short the stock now and on a rise to ₹222 with stop-loss at ₹232. When the stock falls to ₹193, liquidate half of the positions and shift the stop-loss to ₹205. Book leftover shorts at ₹170.

HDFC Life (₹620.5)

Bearish reversal

The stock of HDFC Life Insurance company, which was oscillating in a broad range of ₹660 and ₹740 since the beginning of 2021, broke below the base of ₹660 a fortnight ago. Also, it declined below the support at ₹635 last week, thereby turning the outlook bearish. It will most probably depreciate to the nearest notable support at ₹560 from where there can be a rebound.

Yet, there is a slim chance for the stock to inch up to ₹660 before undergoing the next leg of downmove to ₹560. So, traders can execute shorts worth 75 per cent of the intended amount at current price and the remaining 25 per cent when price rises to ₹660. Place stop-loss at ₹685. When price falls below ₹590, revise the stop-loss to ₹635. Fully exit when the scrip declines to ₹560.

Published on January 29, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you