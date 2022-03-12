hamburger

Technical Analysis

Movers and Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 12, 2022

Cipla (₹1,044)

Hits record high

The stock of Cipla, after marking a low of ₹354 in March 2020, reversed and established a strong uptrend. However, since May 2021, it has been moving sideways between ₹860 and ₹1,000. But last week, it broke out of ₹1,000 after ten months of consolidation, opening the door for further rally. The stock can be expected to touch ₹1,140 in the next one or two months.

Eventually, it will break out of that level and rally to ₹1,230 in the medium term. But before that it might face a corrective decline to ₹1,000. So, traders can buy the stock now and on a dip to ₹1,000 with initial stop-loss at ₹940. When the price reaches ₹1,140 liquidate half of the longs and revise the stop-loss to ₹1,050. Tighten it further to ₹1,140 if the scrip moves above ₹1,200. Exit remaining longs at ₹1,230.

SBI Cards (₹806.3)

Tests a resistance

The stock of SBI Cards and Payment Services, which has been in a downtrend since October 2021, breached the key support at ₹800 a fortnight ago. But after marking a low of ₹712, the stock has now moved to test ₹800 level. But the stock is likely to reverse lower from here. If at all there is extension of current corrective rally, it may not be beyond ₹860.

On the downside, the stock will most probably fall below ₹712 and decline to ₹600 over the medium term. So, one can initiate shorts worth three-fourth of the intended quantity at current level and add remaining shorts at ₹860. Place stop-loss at ₹930. When price falls below ₹700, alter stop-loss to ₹775. Bring it further down to ₹720 when the scrip touches ₹650 and book three-fourth of the positions. Exit the leftovers at ₹610.

P&G Health (₹4,378.7)

Strong downward momentum

The stock of Procter & Gamble Health is on a strong downtrend since early 2021. From the high of ₹7,500 made in February 2021, the stock has now fallen to ₹4,378.7 and the price action indicates further drop, going ahead. But notably, the price area of ₹4,350-4,440 is a support band and so, there could be a corrective rally from here, possibly to ₹4,850. Then again, the scrip is expected to resume the downswing, which can pull the stock down to ₹3,900 initially and then to ₹3,370 over the medium term.

Therefore, traders can short the stock now and add more shorts when price rises to ₹4,850. Place initial stop-loss at ₹5,220; when price falls below ₹3,900, tighten stop-loss to ₹4,200. Move it further down to ₹3,900 when the stock touches ₹3,600. Exit all the shorts at ₹3,400.

Published on March 12, 2022

