Bajaj Auto (₹4,760)

Breaks out of a hurdle

Bajaj Auto’s stock was charting a sideways trend over the past one month. It was largely oscillating between ₹4,550 and ₹4,720. Last week, the stock rallied and closed above the upper boundary of the range as it closed at ₹4,760. This has opened the door for further appreciation. Notably, Bajaj Auto’s stock has surpassed the 50-day moving average, increasing the odds for the price to rise from the current level.

We expect the stock to touch ₹4,950 in the short term. But before that, the price might moderate to ₹4,700 before beginning the next leg of rally. Therefore, traders can buy the stock now at ₹4,760 and accumulate when the price dips to ₹4,700. Target and stop-loss can be at ₹4,900 and ₹4,680, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services (₹56.5)

Set to extend the upswing

The stock of Geojit Financial Services has been on a rally for the past three weeks. It bounced off the support at ₹46, where both 20- and 50-week moving averages coincide, which was capitalised well by the bulls. Over the past two weeks, the stock surpassed a couple of key barriers at ₹51 and ₹54 and this has increased the probability of further upside.

Although there was a price correction last week, the uptrend remains intact and expect the stock to begin the rally soon. Hence, buy now at around ₹56.50 and add more shares to the holdings when the price softens to ₹54. Place initial stop-loss at ₹50. When the stock touches ₹65, revise the stop-loss to ₹62. Take profits at ₹70.

Goodyear India (₹1,346.3)

Set to resume rally

Goodyear India’s stock has been on an uptrend since May last year. It bounced off the support at ₹800 then and established a rally. However, towards the end of July this year, after reaching a high of ₹1,451, the price started to soften. While it closed at ₹1,346.3 last week, the uptrend has not reversed, and this price drop is only a corrective one.

Also, ₹1,340 is a good support. Hence, we expect the stock to regain traction and resume the rally. On the upside, the stock is likely to hit ₹1,500. So, traders can go long in the stock of Goodyear at the current level and place initial stop-loss at ₹1,275. When the price hits ₹1,450, tighten the stop-loss to ₹1,395. Book profits at ₹1,500.