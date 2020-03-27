Nifty 50 April Futures (8,660)

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Taking cues from the positive global markets, the domestic equity indices- the Sensex and the Nifty started the session with a gap-up open. The key US benchmark indices, Dow Jones and S&P 500 had gained over 6 per cent each last session. The Nikkei 225 index has surged 3.8 per cent to 19,389 and Hang Seng index has advanced 0.8 per cent to 23,533 levels in today's session. After initial rally, both the Sensex and the Nifty have begun to decline witnessing selling interest and profit booking at higher levels. The key benchmark indices are currently wavering between positive and negative territory. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards declines. The India VIX has fallen about 0.7 per cent to 71 levels. Though the Nifty mid cap index has declined 0.6 per cent but the Nifty small-cap index has advanced 1 per cent. The Nifty Bank index has gained 2.5 per cent witnessing buying interest in the private sector banks. On the other hand, Nifty Auto index has slumped 2 per cent on the back of selling pressure.
The Nifty April month contract commenced the session with a large gap-up open at 8,938. After recording an intra-day high at 9,044 the contract began to decline experiencing selling pressure at higher levels. The contract breached key supports at 8,800 and 8,700 to mark a low at 8,563 levels. But, it recovered and resumed its downtrend to make a new intra-day low of 8,525. A strong rally above the immediate resistance level of 8,700 can strengthen the corrective up-move and take the contract higher to 8,750 and then to 8,800 levels. But the contract will be bearish until it remains below 8,700. Traders can consider buying above 8,700 levels with a fixed stop-loss. Conversely, if the contract falls below 8,650 it can test the support at 8,500. Next key support is at 8,400.
Strategy: A strong rally above 8,700 will be cue for taking long positions with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 8,500 and 8,400
Resistances: 8,700 and 8,750
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...