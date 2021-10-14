Todays Pick

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (₹104.4): BUY

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on October 13, 2021

The stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company surged 9.55 per cent on Wednesday. This rally has seen a decisive break of an intermediate resistance at ₹99.50 and has also strengthened the bullish momentum.

Since late March last year, the price of this stock has been moving in a bull channel. There is a strong likelihood of the stock now moving up towards ₹120 – the upper end of the channel in the coming weeks. The level of ₹99.50 can now act as a good resistance-turned-support and can limit the downside. Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs at ₹101. Keep the stop-loss at ₹97. Book profits at ₹120. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹109 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹113. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹115 as soon as the stock price touches ₹117.

Since the price has been moving inside a channel, the chances are high for the stock price to reverse lower from around 120 eventually.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on October 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like