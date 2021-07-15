Todays Pick

Gland Pharma (₹3,830.8): Buy

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on July 14, 2021

The stock of Gland Pharma, post listing in November last year, rallied until it met with a resistance at ₹2,500 level during the final week of December. It then dropped in January but the decline was arrested at ₹2,070 level. The stock then began to recover and although it witnessed a blip in February at ₹2,500 level, it managed to surpass that mark and steadily appreciated.

In May, the stock faced a strong hurdle at ₹3,500 and consequently, it lost about 14 per cent, declining to ₹3,020 level and stayed sluggish till the final week of June. A couple of weeks ago, the stock breached the resistance at ₹3,500 and rallied to hit a fresh high of ₹3,869 on Wednesday, before closing a bit lower at ₹3,830.80.

The price action is bullish, and the stock will most likely rally from the current levels. Indicators like the RSI and the MACD on the daily chart suggest a bullish bias. Hence, buy with a stop-loss at ₹3,720 and target at ₹4,000.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on July 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.