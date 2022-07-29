hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’ Pick: Westlife Development (₹539.5): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 28, 2022

Short-term traders can go long at current levels

Westlife Development stock has, for more than two weeks now, been consolidating sideways above the 200-day moving average, which is currently at ₹507.80. Resistance is at ₹545. The bias is positive for an upside break above ₹545 in the coming days. Such a break can take the stock up to ₹610-₹620 over the next two to three weeks. Short-term traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹515. Keep the stop-loss at ₹497. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹545 as soon as the stock moves to ₹560. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹570 as soon as the stock touches ₹580 on the upside. Book profits at ₹590. This bullish view will get negated only if the stock declines below the 200-DMA support.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

