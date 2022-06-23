hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’s Pick: Tata Steel (₹838.1): Sell

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 23, 2022

The price action hints at further depreciation in the coming days

The stock of Tata Steel has been decline since April. The downtrend began from about ₹1,385. It has been falling with intermittent minor corrective rallies and extending the drop, the stock invalidated the psychological support of ₹1,000 before a couple of weeks. The fall has been sharp, and the stock closed at ₹838 on Wednesday.

The price action hints at further depreciation in the coming days. From the current level of ₹838, the nearest support can be spotted at ₹750. Although there are good chances for a decline below that level, ₹750 can be set as short-term target.

Given the prevailing conditions, one can consider initiating fresh shorts at the current level of ₹838 on Thursday. Place stop-loss at ₹878. Liquidate the short positions when the price falls to ₹750.

That said, if the stock opens with a gap-down on Thursday, wait for the price to inch up to ₹838-840 levels and then go short. On the other hand, short if it opens with a gap-up; however, if it opens above ₹878, refrain from trading.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on June 23, 2022
Tata Steel Ltd
technical analysis
