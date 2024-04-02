₹1470 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1440
1480
1510
Go long only above 1480. Keep the stop-loss at 1470
₹1496 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1450
1530
1550
Take fresh shorts below 1480 with a stop-loss at 1490
₹427 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
425
420
430
432
Go short only below 425. Stop-loss can be kept at 426
₹270 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
268
266
271
275
Go long now and at 269. Stop-loss can be kept at 267
₹2969 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2955
2920
2990
3015
Go short only below 2955. Keep the stop-loss at 2965
₹758 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
752
748
761
766
Go long only above 761. Stop-loss can be placed at 760
₹3915 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3890
3860
3950
3980
Go long now and also at 3900. Keep the stop-loss at 3880
22612 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22550
22450
22650
22800
Go long only above 22650. Stop-loss can be kept at 22620
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
