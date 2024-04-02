₹1470 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1440

1480

1510

Go long only above 1480. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹1496 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1450

1530

1550

Take fresh shorts below 1480 with a stop-loss at 1490

₹427 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

420

430

432

Go short only below 425. Stop-loss can be kept at 426

₹270 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

266

271

275

Go long now and at 269. Stop-loss can be kept at 267

₹2969 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2955

2920

2990

3015

Go short only below 2955. Keep the stop-loss at 2965

₹758 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

752

748

761

766

Go long only above 761. Stop-loss can be placed at 760

₹3915 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3890

3860

3950

3980

Go long now and also at 3900. Keep the stop-loss at 3880

22612 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22550

22450

22650

22800

Go long only above 22650. Stop-loss can be kept at 22620

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

