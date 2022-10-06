The short-term outlook for the stock of TTK Prestige is bullish. The recent bounce from the low of ₹924.55 made in the last week of September has happened from near a strong trend line as well as moving average support. This indicates that the uptrend that has been in place since June this year is intact.

The region between ₹935 and ₹930 will be strong support now. The stock can rise to ₹1,135 in the next two-three weeks. Traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate on dips at ₹955.

Keep the stop-loss at ₹915. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,010 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹1,060. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,050 as soon as the stock touches ₹1,090 on the upside. Book profits at ₹1,120.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

