We continue to grow our presence in India across all business lines: Deutsche Bank head

“The current financial year is going to be a challenging one, but it is still too early to tell how exactly the whole year will play out,” noted Kaushik Shaparia, Kaushik Shaparia, CEO and chief country officer, Deutsche Bank India who took over the reins last year. In an interaction with BusinessLine, he said that the bank remains upbeat about its plans for India and is awaiting more details about the stimulus measures for implementation. Edited excerpts:

There is a lot of responsibility on banks to lend under the fiscal package of the government...

The popular expectation was that money would come into people’s accounts and there would be a push-through on the demand side, but that has not happened. This has happened as we don’t have as much of a fiscal manoeuvrability. We think the government will come out with another package in some time. A lot depends on execution as well. Also, at some point of time, we will have to look at sectors like aviation that will require more support. We can’t build 30-40 airports in a situation where no one is willing to fly planes.

From an industry perspective, I would expect the RBI to further bring down the reverse repo rate and make it viable for banks to lend the money. The guarantees and partial guarantees will also boost lending.

We will like to grow our retail book, where we lend a lot to MSMEs. We are waiting for the guidelines and details on how to implement it.

There have been some concerns on proposals like exclusion of coronavirus-related debt from definition of default, and no fresh initiation of insolvency for one year. What is your take?

The guidelines are awaited. I am hoping that this is used for deserving cases and we don’t have unwarranted cases which creep in. Directionally, I can understand the need to do so, but as long as it is the right reason to give people a chance to pay back. There is only one caveat that because of this situation, some companies and customers will have their business model impacted on a permanent basis. I don’t think we will have as many restaurants in Mumbai as people will not eat out more, consolidation has to take place. We need to allow ordinary consolidation to take place. That also needs to be thought through.

Have the global losses and pandemic impacted Deutsche Bank’s expansion plans for India?

This is incorrect. We continue to grow our presence in the country across all business lines – corporate banking, investment banking, retail banking and private banking. India is a Top 5 contributor to the Deutsche Bank group in terms of IBIT (income before interest and taxes) and it is the largest contributor to the bank’s APAC revenues. We have over $2 billion invested in our branch operations in India, and as the business has grown, incremental capital to support growth has always been made available to the India business. The management board of Deutsche Bank sees the India franchise as one that delivers exceptional value and remains committed to supporting its growth. Our results for the year ended March 2019 were quite good; March 2020 numbers are not out, but we still see some growth taking place. We see a role for a bank like ours in a situation where there is a lot of restructuring required. We have been hiring people in India. This year, we have more than 100 trainees hired this year.

Are you expecting more stress in your book after the moratorium?

We have done our analysis. Our published numbers last year show that we run a very tight credit portfolio and our NPA numbers are exemplary in the market. They will definitely go up, but not anywhere close for us to have any discomfort at all. After the moratorium period, we will have some delinquency in our retail lending portfolio, which will be higher than the past. But we have reasonably good secured portfolio.

Post the lockdown, will you be more conservative in lending?

We have been very clear about the target market we want to work on. Right now we see an opportunity to use the government support to help many of our customers. We are also open to giving liquidity support to NBFCs. We also have plans to grow our balance sheet, but in a very prudent manner. We do see an opportunity in a careful manner. We will be careful about where we deploy funds but see an opportunity to rebuild. We have some proposals on wholesale side; we are examining and where it makes sense, why not?

What is your perspective on concerns about economic slowdown and rising stress in the financial sector due to the current lockdown?

There is no doubt that India, like every other country, will witness a significant decline in GDP growth in the current financial year. Deutsche Bank’s own estimate is that the Indian economy will contract by 5.5 per cent in 2020-21, largely on account of the extended lockdown. While the RBI has taken a number of measures to ensure adequate liquidity is made available, the extremely high levels of liquidity in the financial system tell you that banks are reluctant to lend in the current environment for fear of adding to their NPA problems. The regulatory forbearance provided by the RBI will help banks provide liquidity support to corporates when cash flows from their operations have dropped significantly.

There have been reports that the bank is working with promoters and owners of companies and helping them buy distressed assets...

Our Global Credit Trading division, which drives our distressed asset financing business, is an area of focus that we remain committed to. Given our strong global expertise in this area, we are well-positioned to play a constructive role in working with companies with distressed debt to make them viable again. We are also working with and advising offshore investors interested in buying distressed debt.