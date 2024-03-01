The Mavrick might not be a contender for a Spelling Bee, but it’s an appreciable effort that doesn’t just give Hero a new flagship but also enables the Indian bike-maker to sit alongside a bunch of newly launched 400cc motorcycles. Being the most affordable among that lot helps, but there’s more than just value that the Mavrick 440 offers.

It’s based on the Harley-Davidson X440, but with key changes made to keep them visually distinguishable and some to keep costs in check. Powering it is a 440 cc single-cylinder engine, like on the X440, but at 27 bhp and 3.65 kg-m, it makes 0.2 kg-m less here. On both good and bad roads, the Mavrick rides along nicely. The engine supplies enough poke to not just pull it out of sticky situations but easily cruise at triple-digit speeds. It’s unsurprising that Hero mentions that 90 per cent of its peak torque is available from 2000 rpm onwards — it shows.

It’s based on the Harley-Davidson X440, but with key changes made to keep them visually distinguishable and some to keep costs in check

Suspension

The suspension, too, is set up quite well, despite losing out on the USD fork from the X440, with Hero opting for a telescopic one. Not only does it tackle bad roads with ease, but it’s also quite stable on the highway. The 17-inch front wheel aids the Mavrick’s ability to switch directions swiftly. The motorcycle comes with MRF Steel Brace tyres, and even under hard braking, it performs very well. There are some downsides, naturally: the gearbox feels a bit notchy, the rear brake lacks feel, and it has scope for improvement in terms of overall finish. Does that detract from the way it looks or rides? No.

The engine supplies enough poke to not just pull it out of sticky situations but easily cruise at triple-digit speeds

I believe the Mavrick feels more like a naked bike than an all-out retro. Priced at ₹1.99 lakh (Base), ₹2.14 lakh (Mid), and ₹2.24 lakh (Top), ex-showroom, it isn’t something Hero has challenged the norm with. It’s definitely something the bike-maker hasn’t done before, but at the same time, it’s not unconventional just for the sake of it. It looks good, rides remarkably well, and offers great value. That still doesn’t explain the unconventional spelling, though.