COP28 is scheduled to take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023. The participants at the conference numbering 70,000 will include delegates from 197 member countries of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), climate scientists, environment experts, representatives of indigenous peoples, business leaders, other stakeholders, and journalists. Key issues to be addressed include:

A global stocktake will draw up an inventory on the collective progress made towards limiting the global temperature increase. This will give an indication of the success and failure of efforts taken.

An agreement was reached at COP27 on setting up a global loss and damage fund. While a blueprint has been drawn up on how the fund will be run through the World Bank, it needs to be formally adopted at the Dubai meet to make it operational.

Photo Credit: Amr Alfiky

An attempt will be made to reach an agreement on fossil fuel phase down or phase out with the focus on a just transition to greener energy, keeping in mind various economic and social factors which vary from country to country and region to region.

In all 12 topics will be covered over the thematic days of the conference. These will include health, finance, just transition, education, land use, agriculture and water.

Voices of protests against the fossil fuel industry will be heard at COP28. The UAE government in a joint statement with the UN has given the assurance that there will be space for climate activists to voice their concerns.