Covid waste: By heaps and bounds

Wanted: A booster dose for airlines
As vaccination numbers increase, airlines and the government look for the middle path to revive the beleagured ...
Besides immensely taxing the healthcare system, Covid-19 has brought enormous challenges in handling the mountain of biomedical waste generated each day.
Says Masood Mallick, Joint Managing Director of Hyderabad-based Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), India’s largest environment services company: “India generates 600 tonnes per day of non-Covid-19 biomedical waste, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This almost increased by over 50 per cent by May 2021, as a result of the pandemic.”
What helped the company handle the additional load was experience — it had set up its biomedical waste facility as early as 2000, even before the country’s biomedical waste rules had come into effect.
“Today we serve over 35,000 healthcare establishments, over 4 lakh hospital beds and hundreds of quarantine centres across the country. We handle over 40,000 tonnes of biomedical waste every year across 23 cities,” adds Mallick.
Since biomedical waste management facilities can handle only 100–250 kg of waste an hour, REEL deployed 17 industrial hazard waste management units to handle the load created by the pandemic. So far, it has handled more than 10,000 tonnes of Covid-related waste across 950 hospitals and quarantine centres. At the peak of the crisis last year, it handled 180 tonnes of medical waste per day, including 60 tonnes of Covid waste.
The company deployed more than 1,500 frontline employees and over 350 support personnel to safely collect biomedical waste and dispose of within 24 hours to prevent further spread of infection.
“Some of the staff in our corporate offices, including me, were infected by Covid, but we ensured the staff handling were well taken care of,” explains Mallick.
The waste is packed in double-lined and tear-resistant bags and incinerated at approved treatment facilities. “We also developed new protocols teaming up with global health experts,” says Mallick.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
As vaccination numbers increase, airlines and the government look for the middle path to revive the beleagured ...
It is time to help Indian aviation’s technical side realise its potential
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...