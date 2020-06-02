Deliver us from Covid-19 waste
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Conversations around masks, gloves, sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPEs) are showing no sign of subsiding ever since the Covid-19 pandemic took over every discourse on public health. And in a world that was trying to discourage single-use plastic before the virus struck, there is a new waste stream challenge to be dealt with — the ubiquitous coronavirus waste.
As the number of Covid-19 positive patients increases and wearing masks and gloves becomes the new normal for citizens and PPEs for sanitation workers, there is bound to be an exponential increase in biomedical waste in the country. Estimates from Wuhan, the first city to experience the virus outbreak, indicate that biomedical waste saw a five-fold increase from 40 tonnes a day to 240 tonnes.
In India too that is happening, although post-Covid data will only be available much later. But statistics for 2018 quoted in a Rajya Sabha statement this March is indicative. According to it, the country generated 608 tonnes of biomedical waste per day in 2018, of which 528 tonnes or 87 per cent was treated. But now, with so much coronavirus waste being added to it, it is hoped that the authorities are treating the issue as a sanitation emergency for which experts say incineration is the best choice.
But the key to treating Covid-19 waste is its effective collection. Though the Pollution Control Board has issued guidelines on how to deal with the waste and most hospitals would have a system in place, including the mandated double-layered bags, the worry is about waste being generated from Covid-positive patients isolated at home, in hotels and guest houses. In housing societies, resident welfare associations too need to follow a collection protocol. It has to be ensured that Covid waste, some of which could cause new infection, does not mingle with municipal solid waste. In our country that would be disastrous as it could put waste pickers and sanitation workers at serious risk.
To address the issue, Mumbai-based Biocrux India, a company that was an early mover on the plastic waste front and has set up a large number of collection and recycling units for pet bottles across the country, has built a collection contraption for Covid-19 waste.
An Internet of Things (IoT) enabled large ‘Smart Bin’, it comes with three automatically controlled mouths that open and close by touch screen instructions and waste type selection. The bins, with capacities of 420 litres, 200 litres and 220 litres, are designated for sanitiser bottles, face masks and PPE kits/flexibles respectively. “The idea was to be relevant and make what is the need of the hour. The motorised gate opens and closes, ensuring no dumping or spilling, the IOT based connect with each machine tracks its usage with login and password,” explains Ajay Mishra, the Founder Director and CEO.
When the bin is full, the sensor on the machine informs the central clearance system so that a specialised biomedical waste pick-up van can attend to the contents. “It gives you all the data and since this is bio medical waste and needs to be incinerated, you can hand-hold the waste according to State policies,” says Mishra, who feels that the smart bin is best for collection of Covid waste in housing societies, corporate offices, commercial markets, hotels and for Smart Cities as we move to a new normal of masks, gloves, sanitisers and PPEs when the lockdown slowly opens up. In fact, interest for the product has been generated in several Smart Cities, including Amritsar and Indore.
The smart bin also comes with another choice of putting in your name and mobile number for loyalty programmes and green points in case the local governance system wants to reward re-users and conduct a campaign around such initiatives. Its best use, of course, will come from segregation of this waste from every day municipal solid waste and saving sanitary workers from having to handle it.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
A prescription to build a more sustainable and equitable world post the pandemic. V Rishi Kumar reports
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained about three-fourth of a per cent last ...
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
In what was considered to be a powerful storm, Amphan wreaked havoc in major parts of West Bengal and Odisha.
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...