On heatwaves

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
British Columbia, Canada, is currently battling over 180 wildfires. About 70 per cent of the fires were caused by lightning — 700,000 strikes between June 30 and July 1, a detection network uncovered. The intense heat left hundreds of people dead. Lytton town registered 49.6 degrees Celsius, a record high for Canada.
Urban areas often experience higher temperatures in summer — referred to as ‘Urban Heat Island’ — caused by buildings, roads, and other infrastructure absorbing solar energy.
The July 1995 heat wave in Chicago, Illinois, caused over 700 deaths. Scientists predict that the US Midwest could endure similar heatwaves nearly thrice a year by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase.
Heat-related illnesses are marked by increased sweating, cramps, confusion, dizziness, nausea, and fatigue, among other symptoms. The elderly and children under 4 years are at a greater risk for heat stroke, which can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and other muscles.
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
