How green buildings consume less, save more

Green buildings consume 25 per cent less energy and 11 per cent less water compared to the average commercial building, according to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

Growing scarcity of resources and adverse climatic conditions indicate that India needs more green buildings, as the materials used are local and promote sustainability. The concept allows ample energy savings and adequate natural light.

The initial cost of a green building might be high but, in the long run, you save money from energy efficiency; rich with visual appeal, the building lasts longer.

The green design looks into the chemical information of the materials being used, thus ensuring that toxic materials such as certain paints are not used.

Green architecture prioritises the use of materials that are recycled and keeps in mind aspects of waste disposal and water harvesting.