Selling the sun

Name of the company: Loom Solar Pvt Ltd

Set up in: 2018

Based in: Faridabad, Haryana

Founders: Amol Anand (Ex-Luminous) and Amod Anand (Ex-Network 18)

Funding: Customer funded

What it does: It manufactures monocrystalline solar panels and ACs that generate electricity from the sun. Has introduced one of the most advanced Internet of Things-based Solar AC Module (Micro Inverter Technology) in India. The solar panels are installed on roofs to generate electricity and reduce pollution and dependency on energy from the national grid.

How it does it: It offers its products across India, including in villages, with delivery promised within three days; It employs a direct sales model for marketing products to consumers online and through its pan-India distribution network.

Big moment: Receiving an overwhelming response from the sector and breaking even within the first two years. Second big win was winning ‘Fastest Growing SMB of the Year’ award at Amazon SMBhav 2020. The recognition put the start-up on the same podium as major players in the segment.

Impact: Has installed solar-powered panels in 9,000 homes and counting. Also has 1,500 resellers across the country.

Vision: Aspires to broaden its market by delivering solar panel systems worldwide and reaching 100 million people through its digital platforms. To become the most popular solar brand and reach ₹100-crore revenue in 2020.