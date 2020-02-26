Selling the sun

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Name of the company: Loom Solar Pvt Ltd
Set up in: 2018
Based in: Faridabad, Haryana
Founders: Amol Anand (Ex-Luminous) and Amod Anand (Ex-Network 18)
Funding: Customer funded
What it does: It manufactures monocrystalline solar panels and ACs that generate electricity from the sun. Has introduced one of the most advanced Internet of Things-based Solar AC Module (Micro Inverter Technology) in India. The solar panels are installed on roofs to generate electricity and reduce pollution and dependency on energy from the national grid.
How it does it: It offers its products across India, including in villages, with delivery promised within three days; It employs a direct sales model for marketing products to consumers online and through its pan-India distribution network.
Big moment: Receiving an overwhelming response from the sector and breaking even within the first two years. Second big win was winning ‘Fastest Growing SMB of the Year’ award at Amazon SMBhav 2020. The recognition put the start-up on the same podium as major players in the segment.
Impact: Has installed solar-powered panels in 9,000 homes and counting. Also has 1,500 resellers across the country.
Vision: Aspires to broaden its market by delivering solar panel systems worldwide and reaching 100 million people through its digital platforms. To become the most popular solar brand and reach ₹100-crore revenue in 2020.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Nocil (formerly National Organic Chemical Industries ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...