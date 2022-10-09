Timed with World Mental Health Day (October 10), Procter & Gamble India has launched its Happy Minds 2.0 programme bolstering its employee well being initiatives. The programme shifts the focus from mental health to mental well-being, and comprises a bouquet of initiatives, including a bi-annual ‘pause and recharge week’ and dedicated ‘no meeting zones’. Additionally, the company is also inviting experts to support employees on topics that they are most concerned or stressed about. P&G India is also empowering its employees to personalise their schedules by offering location and time flexibility. P&G India has also launched a ‘We Care Helpdesk’, dedicated to addressing mental well-being needs of employees as and when needed.

