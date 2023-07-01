Ayesha (she/her), a gender fluid person, has lost count of the number of jobs in digital marketing she has applied for. She says, “At the end of the interview, it is hard to get the offer letter based on my real identity.”

Roshan Pinto, who identifies as non-binary and goes by the pronouns they, she, and sometimes he, says, “I faced discrimination when I disclosed my LGBTQ+ identity during an internship application at a fintech firm. The organisation showed hesitation and discomfort.”

In a tough jobs market where there is cut throat competition for the LGBTQIA+ community, there is an added dimension of struggle — discrimination based on sexual orientation/ gender identity. So much so that some contemplate leaving the country as a result.

That was what Neysara (she/they), a transgender woman, did. The founder of Transgender India, an online platform providing free courses on transition, says, “I faced immense difficulties in finding suitable job opportunities despite my qualification as an IT graduate.”

Neysara (she/they)

Document trouble

One of the biggest difficulties transpersons, who have gender transitioned, face is in submitting documents. Companies generally don’t accept their past documents since they show a different gender. Neysara says that the process of legally transferring all aspects of their existence to their new name is complex and bureaucratic, making it difficult for transpeople to establish their identity.

Around 2010, when Neysara was looking for a job, she cleared an interview. When the document verification round came, Neysara contacted her college and asked them to confirm her identity. However, the company outright rejected her. Unable to get any employment in India, Neysara, moved to the Netherlands.

At a time when the Indian government has introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which seeks to remove discrimination, companies still need to do a lot. Section 3 (b) of the Act specifies that no person or establishment shall discriminate against a transgender person in relation to employment.

Ayesha (she/her)

According to Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of CIEL HR Services, things are slowly changing, “There is a notable effort among leading companies to actively promote diversity and inclusion by enhancing the recruitment of transgender individuals. However, it is imperative that this change permeates to the core. It is crucial for all employees and the recruitment team to possess a deep understanding of diversity and inclusion.”

Companies need to take initiatives such as organising awareness sessions, creating employee resource groups and providing LGBTQIA+ inclusive health benefits, he added.

“There is a pressing need for comprehensive inclusion programmes to educate organisations about diverse identities and foster sensitivity,” says Pinto.

Are things changing?

Kamal Karanth, Co-founder, Xpheno, a specialist staffing company, says, “The attention to LGBTQIA+ hiring has got better attention post-Covid after the return to office commenced. Meanwhile, there are some strong internal and external messaging that some IT bellwethers are demonstrating. Some have appointed LGBTQIA+ talent in front-end, customer-facing and representative positions as a strong sign and step towards DE&I (diversity, equity and inclusion).”

Deepti Varma, VP-PXT, Amazon Stores India, Japan, and Emerging Markets, said that Amazon India aims to prioritise equal opportunities for all, ensuring fair hiring processes without bias or prejudice. From job descriptions to inclusive language, she adds that their panels receive training on removing unconscious biases and creating a diverse and inclusive environment.

Companies like P&G have a dedicated hiring programme for the LGBTQIA+ community in partnership with Pride Circle’s RISE. RISE is India’s premier LGBTQ+ job fair and conference. It also has GABLE@Work training for its new hires and interns during orientation. This training aims to promote zero tolerance for any form of discrimination.

Deloitte too has sensitive awareness programmes, both for professionals and hiring teams. The company said that it aims to educate professionals on matters such as LGBTQIA+ inclusion, debunk myths about the community and emphasise the importance of allies.

While a few companies are moving the needle on the issue, lots more needs to be done.