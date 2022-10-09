The metaverse is expected to change the way we work. It is widely expected that employees will have virtual avatars and a lot of activities — such as onboarding and employee engagement — will move into the parallel universe . However, the premise relies on the advancement of several key technologies, including augmented, virtual and mixed reality as well as blockchain, connected devices and artificial intelligence. How should these be governed in a way that they promote innovation even while protecting individuals’ safety, security and privacy?

The World Economic Forum is trying to address this issue. Over the next year, it will curate a multi-stakeholder community focusing on metaverse governance and economic and social value creation. It will recommend regulatory frameworks for good governance of the metaverse and study how innovation and value creation can be strengthened for the benefit of society.