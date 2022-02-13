Office Buzz

The world of work is transforming as organizations begin to realize the importance of innovating in the workplace to meet evolving employee expectations. SHRMLabs - the workplace innovation lab and Venture capital arm of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) - is hosting the second edition of Better Workplaces Challenge Cup.

This will be a three-round competition that aims to search for the most promising ideas that will reinvent the work, worker and workplace. Companies across the world, including India, will be participating in the competition.

The competition will conclude with a $50,000 cash prize, investment opportunities, and the right to display the ParagonLabs Soaring Startup Badg.

The first round of competition begins at the local level in February, followed by a regional round in April and May. The final round will be held during SHRM's Annual Conference & Expo in June. Those advancing to the final round will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two company representatives to the conference and complimentary booth space in the SHRM Exposition's Workplace Innovation Zone.

No boundaries

Internet commerce firm Meesho has announced a Boundaryless Workplace Model. Employees can now choose to work from home, office or any other. Based on employee demand, the company will also set up satellite offices at locations with higher talent density.

Meesho says it has been re-imagining conventional workplace dynamics. Earlier it had created a buzz when it introduced a 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy, gender reassignment leave and a 10-day reset and recharge policy.

With a focus on seamless employee experience, Meesho says it will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools