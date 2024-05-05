This housing finance company that has apparently been on the block for several years claims to finally be closer to clinching a deal. But the hotshot creative head running the housing finance company hasn’t been on the best terms with his bosses, who are also the primary funder of the lending arm. Now it’s pretty clear to those in close circles that the objectives of the CEO and his bosses aren’t aligning. The CEO wants to encash his interest in the company, which is probably why every now and then we hear that the mega deal with the large private equity fund is going to be signed anytime soon. But this has been going on for a while. Meanwhile, the CEO’s bosses don’t want to go with just one option. They are open to talks, it seems. Who will prevail?

