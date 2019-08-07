Changi airport is so well-organised: Ola Rignell, CMD, Saab India Technologies

My favourite airport: Changi Airport, Singapore

What I like about it: Changi airport offers passengers a well-organised, efficient experience with a high standard of all its infrastructure. The flow of passengers, from arrival until leaving the airport or arriving to the airport until taking off, is highly efficient. The airport is also well-connected with all other means of transportation which makes it easy to access the city. This, for sure, enhances the overall experience.

What could be improved: No need for any major improvements but some more high-speed transportation belts would make the flow even more efficient.

Other airports I like: Kuala Lumpur International which, in many aspects, has the same infrastructure as Changi but with much less traffic. Munich Airport is the role model for a modern airport, with all processes streamlined and well-controlled. The service is impressive and the facility is extremely well-maintained.