Empathy is the need of the hour

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Covid-19 pandemic has completely altered all aspects of modern living, creating radical disturbances across the world. When it began, we started learning new ways of coping with the changes around us. It is now apparent that we need to continue to learn and adapt.
Organisations emerging from the crisis realise that the workforce requires new capabilities to face the future. While most functions struggle to navigate the impact of the pandemic, customer support has experienced a wild swing in volumes and approach. And support teams in the aviation industry have borne the brunt of a multi-pronged attack.
Progressive organisations immediately responded to the potential health risks of employees, transforming conventional on-site work to a work from home arrangement. Agile plans were needed for managing consumer expectations. India’s airlines industry shouldered the responsibility of supporting over 20 million guests impacted by the suspension of aviation in 2020.
As torchbearers of efficiency and customer service, leading brands, especially in travel and hospitality, led the way with proactive customer services. Customer support functions across airlines witnessed an unprecedented surge in queries, concerns and requests across channels, accentuated by ever-changing state and regulatory restrictions, advisories and guidelines. Airline operators re-visited and amended support policies to assist guests, ensured that their websites and communication channels carried the latest information, provided recovery options for passengers with medical conditions and alternative solutions to relieve guests apprehensive about travelling during the pandemic.
In such times, the need of the hour was to exhibit empathy, putting people over processes and addressing guests’ concerns. Given the upsurge, managing these with existing support structures wasn’t enough. This encouraged service brands with the appetite to invest in the future to reinvent their customer engagement functions in a manner that was more meaningful and humane.
The year has been extremely challenging and yet rewarding for ‘Customer Happiness’ teams. We have learnt a great deal about our organisations and processes, about whom we serve, how best to do it — and about ourselves in this process. We will emerge together as better professionals and better people, with greater resilience, agility and human values.
The writer is Customer Happiness Head, AirAsia India
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...