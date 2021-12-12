Greenfield airports on a slippery runway

Covid-19: When will this pandemic end?
Past pandemics teach us that it always ebbs and flows in waves, warning against any premature ‘celebration of ...
With a focus on catering to the huge predictions in passenger traffic and protecting passengers from airport monopolies, greenfield airports have been allowed to come up in key cities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to inter alia, attract international traffic. This by its very nature requires an amendment to Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) that provide market access to airlines.
As India continues to build greenfield airports and as the second airports for Delhi, Mumbai and Goa come closer to fruition, this topic will gain much traction. Moreover, as India grows, foreign airlines — including those reliant on 6th freedom traffic such as the Gulf airlines — will push for enhanced access while India’s airlines are likely to, in most cases, want the current capacity to remain and ask for a rebalancing of capacity entitlements. Strong positions on both sides of the aisle are almost certain. A challenge is looming.
For any nation, bilateral flying rights are strategic assets. Because of the way these are structured, they have a direct impact on jobs. Indeed, nations such as the USA, Germany and Canada have guarded their domestic and international markets too, in some cases with measures that are strict and that benefit their own populace. Canada for example continues to restrict access to the Gulf airlines to date. This has helped Air Canada expand its services to India and elsewhere around the world. So much so that despite the pandemic, Air Canada currently operates 20 weekly non-stop flights to Delhi from various points of call in Canada.
For India, its oldest BASAs are with the UK and Southeast Asian nations, namely Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan.
In the last two decades, India has negotiated fresh BASAs with a host of nations. But there was allegedly a contravention of norms in some cases. India – UAE BASA’s come to mind, wherein despite the UAE being one nation, India negotiated individual BASA with the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While the former permitted Emirates and Fly Dubai to carry a significant amount of 6th freedom traffic to and from India, it also gave Indian airlines an opportunity to carry large volumes of original and destination traffic to and from India to Dubai.
So much so that pre-pandemic, Dubai and India-based airlines had completely utilised their share of seat entitlements as per the existing BASAs.
As India seeks to renegotiate BASA’s there are bound to be strong positions for and against such a decision from within the aviation industry in India. Ironically, it may be one of the few areas where legacy airports and airlines may come up with a joint lobbying effort.
Expansion or amendment of BASAs requires extensive engagement and given India’s market potential, liberal bilateral treaties are much sought-after by countries, especially city-states in the Gulf where aviation is critical to the overall economy.
Yet, for BASAs to be fair and equitable, items of equal value need to be included. This is where inter alia, the emergence of nationalism and health-security protocols are likely to impact market access and the way governments think about BASAs.
BASAs that is tilted to one side effectively limit the ability of Indian airports and airlines to grow and compete for traffic to key global markets, consequently impacting the entire aviation value chain and the local and national economy. Yet, this also has to be balanced with the fact that the Indian traveller base demands better services, superior products, better fares and greater access which have to be considered. It has been argued by some that curtailing better or more comfortable products or aircraft (which Indian air carriers may not be able to offer, at least in the current market) from entering India may result in detriment to the travelling public.
In order to include greenfield airports as points of call, foreign states may require their pound of flesh in return. This may include enhanced seat entitlements and additional points of call in India. The government of India will have to navigate through this process with multiple nations in order to make these greenfield airports viable in the long term. India’s greenfield airports and BASAs are sure to be a topic of much debate in the months to come.
Vinamra Longani is the Head of Operations at Sarin & Co. A law firm specialising in aircraft leasing and finance. Satyendra Pandey is the Managing Partner at aviation services firm AT-TV.
Past pandemics teach us that it always ebbs and flows in waves, warning against any premature ‘celebration of ...
Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, talks about his daily routine
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...