In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and e-scooters stood at 260 million in 2018. China is the world's largest e-car market, claiming nearly a half of the global fleet. It had 250 million two-wheelers in 2018; that's a 96% of the global total.

Interactive: Lavanya Prabhakaran