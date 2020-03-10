The Delhi riot as it happened

February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in Jaffrabad, a new protest site is created next to Jaffrabad metro station. Unlike the ongoing, older protest, the new gathering blocks the main road.

February 23 (Sunday): In Maujpur next to Jaffrabad, BJP leader Kapil Mishra addresses a rally and warns anti-CAA protestors to “clear out or be cleared out”.

Standing next to a cop, Mishra says once US President Donald Trump, who was arriving in Delhi on February 24, leaves the country, the protestors would be “cleared out”. The same day, stone-pelting starts between pro and anti-CAA protestors.

February 24 (Monday): Trump lands in Delhi. Fierce clashes and mob attacks happen at Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Kardampuri. Head Constable Ratan Lal is shot at in Gokulpuri where a tyre market is set ablaze.

February 25 (Tuesday): Ten deaths are recorded as violence spirals out of control in Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Kardampuri, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Bhagirathi Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Yamuna Vihar, Brijpuri. Police deployment is thin and ineffective as arson and rioting continue through the day.

February 26 (Wednesday): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval conducts day-long visits to the riot-affected localities. Three Joint Commissioners of Police are specifically directed to take direct charge of different zones in the North East district. Rioters set fire to mosques, shops and homes.

Reports of bodies being thrown in sewage drains start coming in. IB operative Ankit Sharma’s body found near his home in a sewage in Chand Bagh. His family blames AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for the murder.

The Government comes under flak for issuing a midnight notification transferring Justice S. Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court, who was hearing important petitions related to the riots, to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

February 27 (Thursday): More bodies are recovered from East Yamuna sewage drain. Sporadic violence keep erupting as the police and paramilitary presence increases in riot-hit localities. Death toll is nearing 40.