Creativity in a ‘nut’shell

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Coconuts are offered at temples, broken in home kitchens and restaurants to make an amazing variety of cuisine, but their shells are mostly discarded as garbage. Sunil More, teacher at a junior government school from Shindkhede tehsil of Dhule District of Maharashtra, has picked up this waste to create from it close to a thousand beautiful craft products. Not only does he fashion art pieces from the shells but also inspires youngsters to follow in his footsteps.
He took to the hobby in 2010 while on a trip to the Konkan coast. Here he found, like in Kerala, vendors selling innovative pieces made of sea shells, bamboo and coconut waste. Inspired by the creativity of the vendors he too tried his hand at it, slowly turning his interest into a passion. “Initially, I would rummage in dust bins and garbage heaps outside temples for coconut shells,” he recalls. Today, his students and others in the village save the coconut shells and bring them to him. Most of his handicrafts are handmade, with minimum use of machines.
His first creation from a coconut shell was a tortoise. It took him three to four days to make it because he had no idea how to cut the shell, smooth the surface or how to glue together the various parts. But his innate curiosity and artistic streak took charge. Many today say that Sunil More, like the tortoise, began slowly but has won the race. He has over a thousand craft items at display in his large home gallery started in 2016. Every month, he collects or gets 50 to 60 shells and, after his duties at school, spends two to three hours creating the artefacts.
As word of the innovative school teacher spread, he was invited to hold exhibitions and conduct workshops in 75 places in Maharashtra. In 2018, he was invited to participate at State Education Fairs in four divisions of Maharashtra and a large number of teachers and art lovers visited and applauded his creativity.
Sunil More has received 14 awards so far, including the Innovative Teachers of India award, the Ideal Teacher of Maharashtra and the Exceptional Teacher award. In 2019, his creativity got him entry into the India Book of Records for making over 900 handicrafts from the coconut shell.
More is also quite clear that he should share his skill with others so that waste material is put to good use and the environment remains clean. In 2013, he guided his students to make 50 turtles, all of which were displayed and sold within an hour at a city fair, at ₹50 a turtle. From the money collected, More bought drawing books, colours, paints and brushes for his students to motivate them on their artistic journey.
Though the tortoise continues to be More’s favourite, he also makes a range of animals, from monkeys to rats and rabbits. He carves Ganeshas, trophies, flowers, flower pots, mementoes, owls, hanging show-pieces, wall decorations, birds, trees, dolls, toys, pen stands, cups, mugs, ships, lamps, key chains and even ornaments like necklaces, earrings, pendants and bangles. He uses a drill to make holes in the shell when he makes jewellery.
While the smallest creations are just 5 cm, the bigger ones, like trophies and lamps, could be one foot high. Each new creation is uploaded on social media and draws comments and praise from his followers. That is enough for him! “When the hand, head and heart come together, the creation has commercial value,” says the school teacher, but More does not want to commercialise his skill. “I am comfortable on my teacher’s salary.”
However, he encourages others with an artistic streak to take on the skill as a livelihood if they have limited resources. He has trained around 500 people and encouraged them to become micro entrepreneurs.
The writer is a senior Delhi-based journalist
Stay on top of market moving news and maximize your investments! Sign UP FREE Now and get our specially curated newsletter every week.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...