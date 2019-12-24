A fruit tea a day
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
Travelling around in Himachal Pradesh’s Theog is not for the faint of heart. Perilous hairpin curves, patchy roads and zealous manoeuvres of local drivers conspire to make true believers out of even the resolutely godless. After having my teeth rattle around in my skull for the better part of the morning, I wearily arrive at the hotel, and am served a warm cup of something so instantly rejuvenating that I wonder if it isn’t too early for a tipple. “Our signature apple tea,” I am told by the hotel manager. I ask for another cup of the magic.
Sourced from local Himachali apples, the ‘tea’ is made by mulling their juice with cinnamon, cloves and star anise. The colour of cloudy honey, the brew contains no added sugar and is sweetened by the natural sugars in the apple juice. I was so enticed by the apple tea that I insisted on a cup or two after meals for the duration of my stay. Back home, I looked up recipes I could recreate and found a fascinating array of fruit teas, including some decidedly weird ones — beetroot tea, anyone?
Fruit teas are technically called infusions and not teas, since they do not contain the tea leaf. Typically, dried fruit and herbs are used for the infusion, but fresh fruit can also be used. These teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile — they can be had warm or cold, or added to drinks and mixers. It’s a perfect way to warm up winter evenings.
Not surprisingly, one can look to the East for a rich collection of fruit teas. Yuja-cha, for instance, is a traditional Korean tea for which hot water is mixed with a marmalade made from the yuja fruit (a variety of citrus). Rich in vitamin C, the tea is a celebrated remedy for warding off winter chills and seasonal flu.
Koreans also brew tea from plums (Maesil-cha), goji berries (Gugija-cha), pomegranates (Seongnyu-cha) and even pumpkins (Hobak-cha). In most cases, the fruit is sun-dried, boiled and the syrup strained through a cloth. Food blogs on the subject touch upon the ceremony around the tea — the careful selection of fruit for drying, the scent of the syrup bubbling in the pot and the rich colour of the tea in the cup.
For the rest of us perennially short on patience and time, the most we’re able to do is squeeze a lemon into a cup of hot water and call it a day. But in the unlikely event that you have a spare afternoon as well as some persimmons lying around, a wonderful tea can be brewed with persimmon slices, ginger, cinnamon and, for that added health kick, turmeric and pepper. Simmer all the ingredients in water for about a half hour, strain and serve.
But if you’re in a mood for culinary adventures, try brewing a cuppa with pineapple peels. Pineapple peels have all the goodness of the fruit, so why throw them away? Simply pop the peels into a saucepan with water, add ginger and cinnamon, and let it simmer. You could try adding apple peels to blend flavours.
Beetroot is technically a vegetable, not a fruit, but it could still make for a great tea. As jarring as it may sound, beetroot tea is a great addition to your morning routine since it is a nutritional powerhouse. Beetroot slices are steeped in hot water with lemon, ginger or mint for a brew with a stunning colour and a great shot of antioxidants.
So next time you’re picking out fruits, ask yourself (perhaps silently because others might think you’re weird) — should I eat it, or drink it?
Rihan Najib
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
Latest floral chronographs to add a bit of drama and fantasy to your attire
The time has come for men to stop and smell the roses. And wear them, while they are at it
Edible flowers and exotic fruits are no longer limited to just a garnish; they now occupy the high table. We ...
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...