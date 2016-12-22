And the award goes to...

Did you know that building a complex mechanical wristwatch can be as unnerving and time consuming as building a sports car engine? It is truly the innovations in the complex science of Horology, which keeps buyers intrigued and ushers the watch industry to flourish. To salute the pioneers in the world of watch-making, every year, the Foundation of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), a public interest organisation in Geneva, awards watchmakers for the most unique creations. These blissful timepieces stole the show in their respective categories, this year.

Piaget, Limelight Gala Milanese Bracelet



Awarded, the best watch in the Ladies category, Piaget Limelight Gala Milanese Bracelet is a subtle pink gold watch with just the right amount of diamonds adorning its bezel. The Milanese mesh bracelet joins the watch bezel in an unusual and seamless way. The Piaget limelight is a quartz watch with basic functions of hours and minutes.

Grönefeld, 1941 Remontoire



This watch is limited to 188 pieces and is fit to become a collector’s item, especially after it was awarded the best men’s watch by GPHG. Though the watch might look simple with its very basic functions of hours, minutes and seconds, it runs on a rather complex manual winding mechanism. The Grönefeld 1941 Remontoire features an eight seconds constant force mechanism, ensuring the force serving the balance wheel does not wane. This means that the time on the watch is most accurate.

Chanel Secret Watch “Signature Grenat”



There are so many jewellery watches launched every year, mostly, with a subtle amount of bling and some with an avalanche of sparkling gems. But how does one achieve an award-winning design that also reinvents the purpose of the jewellery watch ? Chanel watchmakers are masters at that. Hidden watches are their forte and the 2016 GPHG winner of the best jewellery watch is a shining example. Priced at a whopping 759,000 CHF (₹5,03,58,284), the Chanel high jewellery watch has a carmine garnet of 52.61 carats as the secret gem that hides the watch-dial under it’s precious hood.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Supersonnerie



One look at the watch and it is bound to intrigue you with its mechanical ingenuity. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Supersonnerie won the Mechanical Exception Prize by GPHG for 2016. The highlight of this complicated watch is a minute-repeater function that produces sound of superior acoustic intensity with a very clear, sustained tone. A minute repeater is a watch that chimes acoustic sound at the strike of hours and sometimes minutes, as well. The impressive Audemars Piguet watch has hours, minutes, seconds, tourbillon, chronograph, minute repeater, striking watch.

Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud (FB 1)



This watch is a tribute to Ferdinand Berthoud, a master watchmaker from the 18th century. The Chopard group launched this watch in 2015 to revive his name and work. The FB 1 won the “Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix prize i.e., the best watch of the year in all categories at GPHG 2016. FB 1 Chronometer is inspired by extreme precision of the Marine Clocks that were developed by Ferdinand Berthoud for the French King and the French Navy way back in 18th century. Main functions of Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud (FB 1) are hours, minute, seconds, power reserve and tourbillon. The Ferdinand Berthoud FB 1 chronometer is powered by an original mechanical hand-wound movement, comprising more than 1,120 components. Entirely developed, produced and assembled by Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud in Fleurier.

Shilpa Dhamija is the editor of LuxuryVolt.com