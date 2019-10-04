Lamborghini Huracan Evo: A car that speaks to you

As I steered the raging Italian bull through the 3.7 km Madras Motor Track, my senses were on overdrive. The steering wheel whirred under the grasp of my palms, the scent of the leather trims and plush interior materials teased with a fragrance of power, I stepped on the pedal and heard that priceless grunt. The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo was not just ready to burn some rubber on the track, but also prove to me that it’s more than just a sexy, fast car.

On the onset

If you’re familiar with the style of the previous Huracan, you wouldn’t see too many new trims on this one. The company has gone for effectiveness and performance over mere style. As a result, we have new aircooling channels upfront that are designed to redirect the air around the car, as well as cooling vents that send cool air to the familiar Lamborghini grille pattern. There aren’t too many differences from older models at the back either, save for the new exhaust tips that are placed higher, with larger diffusers than we’ve seen forever on the Huracan. Everything about the front and rear design is aimed at creating maximum down-force and perfectng the vehicle aerodynamics. The Evo rides on 20-inch Giano-coated Aesir rims that have all the necessary Lamborghini fanfare displayed on them.

Fast to the touch

Once you step into the plush interiors of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo you’d notice that it’s surprisingly uncluttered. Due credit for this needs to be given to the inclusion of the 8.4-inch touchscreen system that is used to control most of the functions. While you may find that a heads-up display would be handy, the touchscreen panel is very convenient. You can switch between the driving modes of the Evo, manage your infotainment and climate settings, all with stylish icons to guide you and multi-finger gesture controls.I didhave trouble towards the end of my extended laps on the circuit, because of the headroom above the seats (I am six feettall). But otherwise,the cabin is snug and sporty like you would expect from a Lamborghini.

A car that knows you

The idea of a smart car doesn’t end with one that communicates with other cars and humans at the behest of the driver. The Evo sets the benchmark very high not only for its competitors but also for future Lamborghini models. The car seems to learn your driving style, predicts and adjusts according to what your next possible move could be. For instance, it is intelligent enough to recognize that releasing your foot from the accelerator could indicate a turn coming up. The Electronic Power Steering System senses the kind of inclinations and turns you’re dealing with and duly comes to your assistance. As does Lamborghini’s Dynamic Steering System that acts in real-time to adjust the steering ratio. I truly enjoyed the dynamic change in the car’s behaviour,throughthehandydrivingmodes. The Strada Mode is great if you’re dealing with city streets where everything is manageable and well within your control. The Sport Mode makes things a little more exciting with better grip, a noticeable change in the sound of the car and firmer steering. I took the liberty to venture into the Corsa Mode, which is specially created for track driving.

An absolute unit

In today’s world of supercars, you wouldn’t come across a puritan V10 engine (sans the turbo-charged pretentions). The Evo brings this into the picture in all its glory, pumping out an impressive 630-horsepower at 8,000 rpm. It can go from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and can clock over 320 kmph on proving grounds. The Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) System holds everything together. It is behind the intuitive prowess of the car and makes an enjoyable and exciting driving experience possible, whether you’re on the track or on suburban expressways. The company’s human-machine interface is further enhanced with the touchscreen that makes the full potential of the car accessible to the driver.

In closing

While I’m yet to try it on busy Mumbai roads,Imust admit thatin the Lamborghini Huracan Evo we have a car thatis built with care. Care for the driver’s every driving need, the demands of the discerning connected customer of today and the design that delivers not just Instagramlikes but performance, like never before. I can confidently state that this could well be Lamborghini’s smartest cars yet!