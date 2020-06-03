Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?

iPhone SE 2020: Endearingly small, enduringly powerful
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
Just over 100 years ago, my great-grandfather, Kalaithanthai Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar, fought vociferously for the plight of the Tamil immigrants in Ceylon under the clutches of the Kanganies (supervisors of labour). He was inspired by Gandhiji’s fight for the rights of mining workers in South Africa. These workers were taken away from Tamil Nadu by Kanganies and placed to work in tea estates in Ceylon for 30-45 cents per day. They would be given loans to survive which they could not repay and consequently became bonded labour.
Today, a century later, we are seeing a somewhat similar plight of labour in the midst of a pandemic, this time within India. It was horrifying to see migrant workers clinging on to trucks, cycling and walking over 1,000 miles. One has to ask why this happened. The main reason for this fiasco is that 90 per cent of the Indian workforce is unorganised. It is appalling that our labour laws cover just 10 per cent of the Indian workforce.
Today, several State governments have suspended or amended labour laws and there is heated debate for and against the move. The present labour laws are, no doubt, antiquated as they are focused on unionised labour. Industries have either circumvented these laws by employing contract labour or set up multiple small-scale units.
What’s needed today are pragmatic labour laws that balance welfare of worker and smooth running and growth of business. I have been a victim of India’s skewed labour laws. I was running a successful spinning mill with harmonious industrial relations. We spun yarns for binding carpets in Kortrijk, Belgium, sheeting in Bursa, Turkey, suiting in Prato, Italy, prayer mats in Saudi Arabia. In India, we provided yarn to cycle tyre cord units in Ludhiana, super-fine dhoti makers in Ichalkaranji to sari factories in Surat and muslins in Maunath Bhanjan.
Our labour force was treated well, getting paid the highest of wages, three months’ bonus, and free education for their kids. We had modern machinery and a conducive work environment. The machines did most of the work. Labour productivity therefore was naturally high.
Then came a twin tsunami of trade union activists and politicians who brainwashed our employees. The period 1994-1998 was a nightmare, with strikes for six months each year. The unions spun utopian dream of reduced work, plotting the mill land and giving a plot of land for each employee, etc. The union workers set fire to the godown, gutting stock worth ₹35 crore. The then Karnataka Government gave ‘Rasta Roko’ permission on a major highway.
Our employees, who were probably pawns in the hands of politicians, set fire to buses, with three employees succumbing to police firing. Sree Valliappa Textiles ended up becoming the first factory in India to cease operations after following the due process under Section 25 (O) of the Industrial Disputes Act. Over 1,500 employees went jobless. Ask them today and over 99 per cent of them would say they shot themselves in the foot.
What’s needed are labour laws that are fair to both employer and employee. If the labour laws are super-stringent, the capital will flow elsewhere. Companies will be forced to automate. A textile unit invests ₹1-2 crore to replace a machine. Why? To cut down the task done by 12 workers. Today, we as a nation are faced with humongous unemployment. Automation and robots have never been so cheap in the world. If we have just labour laws, it will generate employment as entrepreneurs will be emboldened to set up large enterprises. At the same time, we need to make sure labour is not exploited. We need to have boundaries, fair working conditions, minimum wages, overtime, etc.
The task before India is to have labour laws that can help pull in workers into organised employment. How can this be done? Some simple schemes like mandating an employee safety net where direct saving is given to the employee through Aadhaar card or deposited in Jan Dhan account could be introduced. Akin to the 401k plan in the US. Alternatively, every worker needs to come under Employees’ Provident Fund and every e’mployee needs to be covered under Employees’ State Insurance (ESI). As of January 2020, only 30 million employees were covered under ESI, as against a workforce of 600 million.
The irony is that India is the largest producer of cotton in the world, followed by the US and China. But Vietnam now exports more garments than India. Bangladesh, which imports cotton and yarn from India, earns double our garment export revenues. Interestingly, they both have banned trade unions in SEZ exporting units.
A major reason for this anomaly is our labour laws, which have impeded progress of our enterprises — 600 textiles mills were shut in 2015 alone due to labour issues. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, India needed to generate a million jobs a month. But now millions of existing jobs have disappeared. The existing labour laws create false hope with an illusionary umbrella of protection. Let’s hope the Covid crisis will force proper reforms at a national level that will be far-reaching and just to every employee, and not knee-jerk changes at the State.
The writer is a social entrepreneur and founder of HireMee, a job platform
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
A prescription to build a more sustainable and equitable world post the pandemic. V Rishi Kumar reports
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
It can help find the annualised return on irregular cash flows
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...