Office buzz: 4-day week works!

Deep listening — a productivity hack for leaders
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all its 2,300 employees in the country five Fridays off in a row without any salary decrease.
The tech giant has reported a 40 per cent increase in productivity at the end of the trial period. In addition, electricity use was down 23 per cent in the office, far less paper was used and 92 per cent of employees said they liked the shorter week.
India’s diversity and Inclusion (D&I) programmes are more focused around gender, with LGBTQ and race and ethnicity still taking a back seat, finds a report by Heidrick & Struggles, a provider of executive search and leadership assessment services.
Based on a survey of senior leaders from 141 companies across Asia, results show that the D&I programmes in the respondents’ organisations mainly focus on three key areas: women in leadership, race and ethnicity, and sexual orientation. While half of the APAC-based respondents focus their firm’s D&I programmes on race (56 per cent) and sexual orientation (42 per cent), the vast majority — 89 per cent — focus on programmes that aim at empowering women to join leadership positions. However, in India, LGBTQ and race and ethnicity programmes are still nascent. Australia is Asia Pacific’s most advanced market for developing D&I programmes, according to the report.
Everything is going the chatbot way in offices — attendance status, leave information, admin queries. Now, learning modules too. Learning management solutions provider Stratbeans has introduced a chatbot-based module leveraging the power of AI to help upskill employees. It says the solution will help enterprises to reduce resource costs, improve employee learning curve and drive productivity.
Says Prasoon Nigam, CTO & Co-founder, Stratbeans, “Chatbot has become the new UI for modern interaction, as people are getting comfortable with numerous chatbots and voicebots like Alexa. Chatbot can cover various L&D scenarios much better than traditional ways. It is being used for providing personalised micro learning, for giving out interactive assessments, for providing the right set of information to an employee as he performs a task. These are initial days, but we are certain to see more prolific chatbot scenarios in the near future.”
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...