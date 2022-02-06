Ageism and AI

A new World Health Organization policy brief, ‘Ageism in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Health’, will be released on Wednesday (February 9). Ageism affects how we think, feel and act towards others and ourselves based on age. It imposes barriers to development of good policies and programmes for older and younger people, and has profound negative consequences on older adults’ health and well-being.

The policy highlights the risks of exacerbating or introducing new forms of ageism in AI technologies for health. It presents legal, non-legal and technical measures to minimise these risks. The aim is to change the narrative around age and ageing, and help create a world for all ages.