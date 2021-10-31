Busting TB’s stigma

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Nearly two decades ago, I founded an NGO and persuaded a recent college graduate, who was overflowing with infectious enthusiasm, to become its CEO. Together, *Rhea Lobo and I launched several impactful youth-focused programmes till her health took a turn for the worse. She discovered she had tuberculosis (TB). We arranged for her to take time off for treatment and work part-time whenever she was able. Her indomitable spirit helped her recover and go on to graduate school, raise a family, make award-winning films, and become a crusader for TB eradication.
This experience alerted me that TB was not just prevalent in India but also affected any section of society. I learned that women feel the social consequences of the disease more. Multiple barriers like stigma, fear of discrimination, and deprioritised healthcare negatively influence women’s health-seeking behaviour.
An AIIMS study showed that of 23 lakh outpatients, only 37 per cent were women. Women with TB face rejection and are expected to continue their daily activities instead of taking care of their physical and mental health.
The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns worsened the situation.
Other diseases were deprioritised, and many affected with TB could not access treatment. As the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data shows, in June 2020 there was a 26 per cent reduction in TB notifications, compared to pre-lockdown periods.
The pandemic has undone years of progress in the area of TB treatment and eradication. Therefore, we must devise people-centric strategies to ensure TB eradication remains a priority.
One way is to learn from the real-life experiences of those who have recovered, as also their family members, on what can be done to assist those affected by the disease.
On-ground interventions must identify, encourage, and empower people to share their stories. This can help us break misinformation and tackle the stigma that people with TB and their families face. Such measures will be of immense help in our quest to combat TB.
(* Lobo was formerly with this paper)
The writer is a former member of Parliament. Views are personal
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...