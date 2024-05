“Measure your blood pressure (BP) accurately, control it, live longer”, is the theme for World Hypertension Day (May 17) this year. Hypertension is a major cause of premature death worldwide. According to the WHO, an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 worldwide have hypertension and most of them (two-thirds) live in low- and middle-income countries.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit