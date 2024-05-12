1. Wim Hof breathing: I kickstart my day with the Wim Hof breathing technique, boosting my oxygen intake and energising me for the day.

2. Meditation: Following my breathing exercises, I practice meditation to clear my mind, reduce stress and set a positive tone for the day.

3. MMA or Callisthenics: Daily engagement in mixed martial arts (MMA) or callisthenics provides me with a full-body workout, enhancing my strength, agility and coordination.

4. Intermittent fasting: I follow an 18-hour fasting window daily, promoting cellular repair, improved metabolism and mental clarity.

5. Outdoor exercise: Incorporating outdoor activities like running, hiking or yoga allows me to connect with nature while reaping physical and mental benefits.

(The writer is Co-Founder, CashKaro & EarnKaro)