Pulse

My Five

From Pilates to introspection, kid and kitty

Rashi Gupta October 17 | Updated on October 17, 2021

Rashi Gupta, Chief Data Scientist, Co-founder, Rezo.ai, talks us through her big five

1) Exercise keeps me going. Recently I started doing Pilates thrice a week for an hour. Simple, yet focused moves help exercise every muscle and brings great joy.

2) I am a foodie and food has a significant impact on my mood and energy levels. I prefer simple meals that are healthy and easy to cook as well.

3) As I juggle work and home, I make a task list to plan my day and be prepared for what comes next, besides being more focused and productive.

4) Spending quality time with my kid and kitty is one of my favorite things to do. We enjoy participating together in activities and hobbies such as painting, games, and watching movies. After work, this is the time I most look forward to.

5) Introspection and spending time with myself are important to me. Before bed, I meditate and connect with my inner self to understand if my wishes are in line with what the Universe has in store for me.

Published on October 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like