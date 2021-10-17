From Pilates to introspection, kid and kitty

1) Exercise keeps me going. Recently I started doing Pilates thrice a week for an hour. Simple, yet focused moves help exercise every muscle and brings great joy.

2) I am a foodie and food has a significant impact on my mood and energy levels. I prefer simple meals that are healthy and easy to cook as well.

3) As I juggle work and home, I make a task list to plan my day and be prepared for what comes next, besides being more focused and productive.

4) Spending quality time with my kid and kitty is one of my favorite things to do. We enjoy participating together in activities and hobbies such as painting, games, and watching movies. After work, this is the time I most look forward to.

5) Introspection and spending time with myself are important to me. Before bed, I meditate and connect with my inner self to understand if my wishes are in line with what the Universe has in store for me.