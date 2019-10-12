Pulse

My Five: SR Jindal

| Updated on October 12, 2019 Published on October 12, 2019

1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 am, I drink three cups of green tea while reading some spiritual literature, followed by a plateful of fruits, preferably papaya, which I call the king of fruits, replacing mango. I then go for a walk of about 2 km on the farm.

2 Returning from the walk, I take one toast and a cup of milk, while reading the newspaper. At 9.30, I do yoga for 30-40 minutes as well as cycling. Trying to keep fit at this age of 87 years.

3 I am vegetarian, a teetotaller, non-smoker and a doctor of naturopathy. I consume lots of green vegetables (raw and cooked). I prefer consuming home-cooked food and avoid eating out. I never consume fruits and raw vegetables with meals. I consume herbs liberally, like turmeric, amla, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, olive oil, pudina, coriander, fennel seeds. I drink 2 litres of water, including coconut water, in addition to 3-4 cups of green tea, which acts as an anti-oxidant. I generally avoid taking tea/coffee with milk & sugar.

4 I work every day for about eight hours with a two-hour nap after lunch. I do not use computers and use the mobile phone rarely.

5 A nature-lover, I live surrounded by nature. And even at home I remain engaged with welfare and other such activities.

SR Jindal

CMD & Founder, Jindal Naturecure Institute

Published on October 12, 2019
