Set hours An early riser, I’m at work at 8 am. Working from home helps me invest more time on the company’s strategic planning and myself.

Stay fit At least 45 minutes is set aside every day to walk, at times upto 90 minutes. It’s a much-needed refresher.

Healthy foods I have a zero-sugar diet and consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and whole grains. I keep myself well hydrated.

Mentally fit Meditation is the key to my mental fitness. It relaxes my mind and helps me focus on the task at hand.

Work-Life harmony Work is important. But I ensure time with family and for myself – to refresh body, mind and soul.