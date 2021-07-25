Roadblocks to vaccination

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
India launched the world’s largest vaccine drive earlier this year. But even before the roll-out could take place, the country witnessed many efforts that began to spread vaccine hesitancy, and confuse and mislead the public on the vaccination process.
The pandemic can be overcome only with herd immunity, when 80 percent of the population have antibodies either from natural disease or from vaccination. And for that we need to overcome vaccine hesitancy. Unfortunately, there is always going to be some people who will have anxiety and uncertainty with vaccines leading the vaccine hesitancy — while others are misguided to become hesitant to vaccinate due to misinformation.
Vaccine hesitancy is a reluctance to be vaccinated or get someone dependent on them vaccinated. And vaccine politics involving the Covid-19 vaccine has played a significant role in vaccine hesitancy. Internationally, the Pfizer-Bion Tech vaccine was given an emergency use authorization in the United States. But as initial reports of adverse effects of the vaccine got highlighted, it led to conspiracy theories and vaccine hesitancy. AstraZeneca’s vaccine also faced difficult situations in many European countries — for all the wrong reasons.
In India, a licensing controversy involving Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin initially led to people shying away from it as they felt it was an “imperfect vaccine”. And at district hospitals, the allegation was that corporate chains got more vaccines allotted than nursing homes.
So what fuelled vaccine hesitancy? Rumours, information that was either inaccurate or accurate but twisted and used out of context and circulated in a network of people. Misinformation, or inaccurate information. Disinformation, or misinformation designed to achieve an agenda. And the infodemic — abundance of information, including mis/disinformation on social media. Finally, there’s heuristic behaviours, or cognitive shortcuts that simplify decisions, especially under conditions of uncertainty. Herd immunity is the most decisive route to freedom from Covid-19. We have safe and effective vaccines and we need to ensure that people trust it. And that comes from greater data transparency and consistent messaging on safety.
(The writer is Founder Chairman & Neonatologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru. Views are personal)
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Transitioning to more humane and human-relevant technologies to better understand human diseases
... as the price of aviation turbine fuel hits a record high
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...