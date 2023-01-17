Apple has announced the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple’s next-generation pro silicon processors that are said to be more power-efficient.

Building on the unprecedented power efficiency of Apple silicon, battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours. For enhanced connectivity, the new MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E,3 which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation, as well as advanced HDMI that supports 8K displays for the first time.

Rounding out the unrivalled features of the MacBook Pro are its renowned Liquid Retina XDR display, an extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

Price and availability

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at ₹1,99,900, and ₹1,84,900 for students and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at ₹2,49,900 and ₹2,29,900 for students.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max are available to order today, January 17, on apple.com/in/store and in the Apple Store app. They will begin arriving to customers and will be in physical stores from January 24, 2023.

