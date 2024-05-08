Apple has unveiled a new iPad Pro in two sizes, 11-inches and 13-inches. The company says this is Apple’s thinnest product ever — taking portability to a whole new level. The device is available in silver and space black, made with 100 per cent recycled aluminium enclosures.

Display

The new iPad Pro features an Ultra Retina XDR display which features ‘tandem OLED’ technology that uses two OLED panels and combines the light from both to provide phenomenal full-screen brightness. The new iPad Pro supports an incredible 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content and 1600 nits peak for HDR. For pro users working in high-end, colour-managed workflows or challenging lighting conditions, a new nano-texture glass option comes to iPad Pro for the first time. Nano-texture glass is precisely etched to maintain image quality and contrast while scattering ambient light for reduced glare.

New M4 chip

The new iPad Pro is powered by M4, the next-gen Apple silicon chip. Designed to be even more power efficient and facilitate better visuals, the processor also enables features such as dynamic caching and hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, which come to iPad for the first time. With iPad Pro with M4, users can perform AI-enabled tasks even faster, like easily isolating a subject from its background in 4K video with just a tap with Scene Removal Mask in Final Cut Pro.

Pro Cameras

The 12 MP back camera captures vibrant Smart HDR images and video with improved colour, texture, and detail in low light. Using AI, the new iPad Pro automatically identifies documents right in the Camera app. If a shadow is in the way, it takes multiple photos with the new adaptive flash, stitching the scan together for a dramatically better scan.

On the front, the TrueDepth camera system moves to the landscape location on the new iPad Pro. The Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Centre Stage makes the experience of video conferencing in landscape orientation even better.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at ₹99,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and ₹1,19,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at ₹1,29,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and ₹1,49,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

New Accessories

The new Apple Pencil Pro features a new sensor in the barrel which can sense a user’s squeeze, bringing up a tool palette to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colour options. A gyroscope allows users to roll Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of the tool they’re using. Rotating the barrel changes the orientation of the shaped pen and brush tools, just like pen and paper. And with Apple Pencil hover, users can visualise the exact orientation of a tool before making a mark. Apple Pencil Pro also brings support for Find My for the first time to Apple Pencil, helping users locate Apple Pencil Pro if misplaced. The new Apple Pencil Pro is available for ₹11,900 and at ₹10,900 for education.

Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio

Designed for the new iPad Pro, a thinner and lighter Magic Keyboard now includes a function row for quick access to features such as screen brightness and volume controls. It also has a new aluminium palm rest and a larger trackpad that’s even more responsive with haptic feedback. The new Magic Keyboard comes in two colours - black with a space-black aluminium palm rest and white with a silver aluminium palm rest. The new 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for ₹29,900 and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard for ₹33,900, with layouts for over 30 languages.

New iPadOS Features

With Reference Mode, iPadOS can precisely match colour requirements of the Ultra Retina XDR display for tasks in which accurate colours and consistent image quality are critical — including review and approve, colour grading and compositing.

Stage Manager enables users to work with multiple overlapping windows in a single view, resize windows, tap to switch between apps and more.

With full external display support of up to 6K, iPad Pro users can also extend their workflow, as well as use the built-in camera on an external display for enhanced video conferencing.

Users can take advantage of the powerful AI capabilities in iPad Pro and intelligent features in iPadOS, including Visual Look Up, Subject Lift, Live Text, or Live Captions and Personal Voice for accessibility.

Alongside the new launch, Apple also announced Logic Pro for iPad 2 which includes new studio assistant features for musicians and producers. These features include Session Players, which expand on popular Drummer capabilities in Logic to include a new Bass Player and Keyboard Player; ChromaGlow, to instantly add warmth to tracks; and Stem Splitter, to extract and work with individual parts of a single audio recording.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, which will be made available later this year, introduces Live Multicam - a feature that transforms iPad into a mobile production studio, allowing users to view and control up to four connected iPhone and iPad devices wirelessly.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit