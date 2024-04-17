The compact smartphone feels all too familiar. In a distracted moment, one could easily believe the new Samsung Galaxy S24 to be last year’s Galaxy S23. The design is pretty much the same, but what seems to have been overhauled the most is the software and new AI features. After having tried out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S24+, let’s see what this compact flagship has to offer.

Design

In terms of design aesthetics, there really isn’t much difference in the Galaxy S24, compared with its predecessor The colour variants include Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black. The online option also offers Jade Green, Sandstone Orange or Sapphire Blue.

The display is 6.2 inches, compared with 6.1 inches for the Galaxy S23. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. An aluminum frame surrounds the body of the S24 with a volume rocker and a power button being the hardware buttons.

The display features a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution and offers the typical 120Hz variable refresh rate. There’s a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which is the same high-end spec you’d find on the Galaxy S24 Ultra as well. I caught up on Chicken Nugget, a zany little comedy about a woman who accidentally turns into a chicken nugget and the attempts her father and a man who loves her make to turn her back into a woman again!

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts the same camera setup as the bigger Galaxy S24+. the primary setup includes a main 50MP with optical image stabilisation, an ultra-wide 12MP lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. If you’ve read my review of the Galaxy S24+, you’d know that the camera performs quite well. The 12 MP front camera delivers some decent selfies as well, with a colour tonality that truly suits brown skin.

Tech Specs

Samsung runs on the Exynos 2400 processor and comes with 8 GB RAM. It does offer the choice of 256 GB and 512 GB storage. I’d recommend going for the latter if you’re someone who loves clicking pictures.

The smartphone has an IP68 rating, which means it’s fully resistant to dust and can withstand being submerged in water as deep as 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.

The premium smartphone runs on Android 14 along with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 user interface. The proprietary user interface includes features such as circle to Search, translate messages, calls, and web pages as well as summarise those. The Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts a 4,000mAh battery, which keeps the phone on for a whole functional day.

Verdict

For fans of compact Android flagships, the Samsung S24 is a great option. It boasts a powerful processor, a decent set of cameras, non-worrying battery life, and a user interface that is highly customisable and now includes meaningful AI features. What I’m starting to get bored of is the design, which has now become all too familiar over the years, although the build quality is premium and sturdy.

Price - ₹79,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹89,999 (8 GB + 512 GB)

Pros - Powerful performance, compact design, meaningful AI features, long software support

Cons - Got warm during the software update