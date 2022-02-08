Vintage meets modern in this solar powered radio and MP3 player

Go back to the 50s with iGear’s vintage-styled wireless speaker that doubles up as 3-band radio receiver and music player. Evoke, as it’s called, is built using ABS materials which the company says is nice and tough. This quaint gadget has a large handle and with a telescopic antenna and analogue dials, gives the look and feel of the radios that existed in the mid-20th century.

Thanks to the large solar panel on top, you can run the Evoke almost 24x7

Evoke was apparently created to bring back memories of the way we used to listen to music and news in the early 1950s. At the same time, it has a built-in wireless speaker, MP3 player and solar charging options.

It could make quite a nice gift for the elderly.

The Evoke has a 5-watt speaker and works with a 1200mAh Lithium-ion rechargeable battery. But it can also be charged using pure sunlight. So, if you are out camping or trekking or spend time outdoors in your garden, you won’t need to hunt for a charging port or a power bank. Thanks to the large solar panel on the top, you can run the Evoke almost 24x7 non-stop.

The iGear Evoke comes with USB, TF/SD card and AUX ports

There’s a built-in MP3 player that can tune into your playlists using a microSD card or a USB Flash drive.

It’s available in three colours — Pearl Blue, White/Champagne Gold and Yellow/ Black — and is priced at just ₹3,000 with a 1-year free replacement warranty. You can find it on Amazon.in, igear.asia, flipkart.com and Croma.com.