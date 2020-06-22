Today's poll

Cut the cord: In a bid to embolden India’s stand against China, RSS has often called for the boycott of Chinese goods that have flooded Indian markets.

Will the call for boycotting Chinese products be successful?

RELATED

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.