World News Day 2020

Message from the Editor

| Updated on September 27, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

At this extraordinary moment in time, when societies around the world are reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, The Hindu BusinessLine is proud to join over 100 newsrooms in observing World News Day to showcase fact-based reportage and clear-headed analysis by professional journalists. These reports exposed administrative failings and societal injustices – and catalysed change for the better. In the era of fake news, quality journalism, of the sort that BusinessLine provides, serves a critical function.

Raghuvir Srinivasan

Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine

coronavirus
media
